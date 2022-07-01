Women get sewing machines in Gazipur

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, June 30: Sewing machines and training allowance were provided to poor trained women in Kaliganj Upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

Kaliganj Upazila Department of Women's Affairs organized the programme on the Upazila Parishad premises in collaboration with the upazila administration.

Bangladesh Awami League Central Committee Women's Affairs Secretary and former state minister for Women and Children Affairs Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, was present as chief guest at the programme with Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Assadikjaman in the chair.

Upazila Chairman Moajjem Hossain was present as special guest at the programme. Upazila Vice-Chairman Advocate Maksad-ul-Alam Khan, Women Vice-Chairman Sharmila Rosario, Upazila Women's Affairs Officer Shahnaz Akter, National Women's Organization Kaliganj unit in-charge Jasmine Begum were also present, among others.











