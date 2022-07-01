10 get life term in three murder cases

Separate courts in in two days sentenced a total of 10 people to life-term of imprisonment in three different murder cases in three districts- Laxmipur, Pirojpur and Sirajganj.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a youth to life-term in jail for killing a man in Raipur Upazila in 2016.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Harunur Rashid, son of Md Hazrat Bepari of Charbangshi Union in Raipur Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Harunur Rashid killed Jalil Sarder, an electrician and son of Siraj Sarder of Udmara Village in the upazila, on January 5, 2016.

Police recovered the body of Jalil from a paddy field in the area the next morning.

The deceased's father Siraj Sarder lodged a murder case with Raipur Police Station (PS) accusing five people in this regard.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing four people on January 1, 2017.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon.

The court also acquitted three persons as their guilt was not proven.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of the judge court Advocate Jashim Uddin confirmed the matter.

PIROJPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a youth to life-term in jail for killing a man in Nesarabad Upazila in 2016.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Mohiduzzman handed down the verdict in the evening.

The condemned convict is Bellal Bepari, 27, a resident of Nesarabad Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000.

According to the prosecution, Bellal Bepari forcefully married Bristi Begum, daughter of Monir Hossain of Dakshin Shohaghdal Village in the upazila. Bellal used to torture his wife over various issues since the marriage.

On July 6 in 2016, Brishti Begum's relatives went to Bellal's residence to settle the feud in between the couple. At that time, both the family locked into a quarrel. At one stage of the quarrel, Bellal hit Abdur Rahim, a relative of Brishti Begum, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, Abdur Rahim succumbed to his injuries at Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex while undergoing treatment.

Abdur Rahim's brother filed a murder case with Nesarabad PS in this regard.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing six people including Bellal Bepari.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday evening.

The court also acquitted five other accused as their guilt was not proven.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced eight people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a farmer in Kazipur Upazila in 1996.

Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Begum Salma Khatun handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The lifers are Abdus Sattar, Abdur Razzaque Master, Shofiqul Islam, Surut Ali, Haider Ali, Amjad Hossain, Monir Hossain and Abdul Mannan.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

Besides, 27 accused were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proven.

Waz Koroni Locket, PP of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, there had been a dispute between Abdur Razzaque Master and Jelhok Mandol, residents of Majnabari Village, for a long time over the ownership of a piece of land.

Razzaque and his associates went to harvest paddy in the disputed land on March 17, 1996.

Razzaque and his associates equipped with lethal weapons attacked Jelhok and others when they barred him to harvest paddy from the land.

Jelhok died on the spot during the attack.

Abdur Rahim, son of the deceased, filed a case with Kazipur PS accusing 33 people in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against 35 people to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.











