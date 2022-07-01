Santhia girls suffer for want of school building



Gourigram Umme Kulsum Girls High School in Santhia Upazila of Pabna. photo: observer

The academic activities and official works of the school have been taking place in two tin-shed houses since the beginning. The school was established some 50 years back.

School authorities said the tin-shed houses have turned rickety, and these are highly exposed to rain and wind. Overall activities of the school are hampered.

The school was established by late Alhajj Taleb Ali Khan on three bighas of land at Gourigram Union on April 9 in 1972. The school was included in the MPO list on January 1 in 1986. At present there are about 200 students, eight teachers and four employees at the school.

Since the inception, academic activities and official works have been taking place in huddling condition in two tin-shed houses having now five classrooms. The school does not have science lab, library, adequate chairs, tables, boundary wall and necessary education tools. Doors and windows are broken. Rain water damages valuable documents. Sometimes, classes are taken under the open sky.

Tenth graders Afsana and Mim said, "In absence of school building, we have to attend classes drenching in rain occasionally."

Head Teacher of the school Abdur Rajjak said, "We've made approaches for several times to different departments, and even MP and minister gave assurance. But nothing has been done. In the absence of academic Bhaban, students don't want to take admission at the school. Even guardians also don't want to admit their children despite good teachers.

The government grant is very little. It is not possible to develop the school with this little grant."

Santhia Upazila Secondary Education officer Abdul Quader Biswas said, "I've inspected the school and found it in a fragile condition. No demand for new Bhaban has been raised during July last year and June this year. If demand for new Bhaban is submitted, I will send the approach letter for this school and take necessary measures."











