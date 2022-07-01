Three found dead in 3 dists

Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Satkhira, Patuakhali and Laxmipur, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATKHIRA: Police recovered the body of a grocery shopkeeper in Kalaroa Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Nijam Uddin Sardar, 62, was a resident of Goalchatar Village in the upazila.

Locals said they spotted the body on a road at Goalchatar Village at 12 midnight on Tuesday and informed police.

The deceased's son Rosul said his father was coming to the house after closing his shop at Kazir Haat on Tuesday night, but hdid not return home. At that time, he was carrying Tk 2-3 lakh.

Rosul alleged that Sumon, Abdul Majed, Mominur and his wife Tahmina, who went for a picnic in the area, snatched his father's money and, later, killed him.

Police detained four people for interrogation. Kalaroa Police Station (PS) in-charge Hafizur Rahman said they recovered the body which bore several injury marks.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl from a ditch in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning after three days of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Afsana Akhter Mim, 13, daughter of Humayun Shikder, a resident of Mushurikathi area under Golkhali Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Mushurikathi High School.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mim went out of the house on Sunday night. She had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted her body in a ditch in the area at around 10am on Wednesday and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Galachipa PS OC MR Shawkat Anwar confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Isalm Emon, 25, son of Munir Hossain, a resident of Banchanagar area in the upazila.

Police sources said the body was found hanging inside a room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 5pm and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case is set to be filed with Laxmipur Sadar PS in this regard, said Laxmipur Town Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Md Kawsar.











