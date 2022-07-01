Groundnut growers expect bumper production



The photo shows Bumper productions of groundnut from the field of Chilmari char of Daulatpur under district. photo: observer

Growers are expecting bumper yield as their groundnut farming has been favoured by fair weather and sowing of good variety of seed and use of balanced fertiliser, said one agriculture expert.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Khulna, 3,206 hectares of land have been brought under groundnut cultivation in six upazilas of the district this year, with a production target of 4,089 tonnes.

Ohidul Islam, a farmer from Chilmari Char in Daulatpur Upazila, said he has cultivated groundnut on one bigha this year. The yielding is still looking very well. He is expecting bumper production.

Another grower Rahim Mia of Philpnagor area in the same upazila said, he is expecting bumper production of groundnut as he has used balanced fertiliser in his groundnut field of one bigha.

Rouf Molla, a farmer from Sadipur area in Kumarkhali Upazila, said, he has cultivated groundnut on two bighas. He also used balanced fertiliser. He is also expecting bumper production.

"I'm hoping bumper production of groundnut. Farmers have used balanced fertiliser, and there is no pest attack on Rabi crops this year", said Debasis Kumar Das, agriculture officer of Kumarkhali Upazila.

But, many farmers alleged, due to lack of proper marketing policy, middlemen and wholesalers are making extra profits depriving them of the fair price. They urged the government to take proper steps for marketing groundnuts for the sake of the farmers.













