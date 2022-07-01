Two minor children drown in Lalmonirhat

LALMINIRHAT, June 30: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Aditmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were Ayesha Khatun, 2, daughter of Rashedul Islam, and Labiba Akter, 2, daughter of Rubel Miah, residents of Godhba Village under Durgapur Union.

Locals said Ayesha and Labiba fell down into a pond next to their house while playing near its bank.

Later, family members rescued them from the pond but they died on the way to hospital.











