

Cancer-affected Jannatul wants to live

She is Jannatul Ferdous, 14, daughter of Joynal Abedin and China Begum of Ikorjana Village at Gourigram Union in the upazila. She is an eight grader of Gourigram South Asian Science School & College. Her father is tea shopper.

In a crying she told her father to ensure his curing treatment at any cost. "Will I not survive a longer, Baba (Father)? I want to live! You arrange money shomehow and make me recover. I want to become a judge after learning education," she told his father.

It needs huge money to treat Jannatul. But it can't be possible by her poor father.

According to her family sources, Jannatul felt belly pain suddenly, and she was taken to physician in Pabna. After many tests, it was detected ovarian tumour. Later on, her tumour was operated in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. But after the operation, her physical condition deteriorated. Then she was tested in Dhaka, and now it was found she is ovarian cancer affected.

Her mother Chayan Begum said, "We have one son and one daughter. Son is three years old. My lovely daughter is fighting with the deadly disease before us."

Head Teacher of her school Abdur Rashid said, the girt is very meritorious. But she can't come to school due to cancer, he added.

Her father Joynal Abedin said, "My daughter's dream is set to off. I can't treat her for want of money. I have sold out my land to bear her treatment so far. Now I have only the houseland left."

He sought financial assistance from the government and well-to-do families of the society; his bKash account is 01795804813.











SANTHIA, PABNA, June 30: An cancer-affected schoolgirl of eight grade in Santhia Upazila of the district is in dire need of treatment cost.She is Jannatul Ferdous, 14, daughter of Joynal Abedin and China Begum of Ikorjana Village at Gourigram Union in the upazila. She is an eight grader of Gourigram South Asian Science School & College. Her father is tea shopper.In a crying she told her father to ensure his curing treatment at any cost. "Will I not survive a longer, Baba (Father)? I want to live! You arrange money shomehow and make me recover. I want to become a judge after learning education," she told his father.It needs huge money to treat Jannatul. But it can't be possible by her poor father.According to her family sources, Jannatul felt belly pain suddenly, and she was taken to physician in Pabna. After many tests, it was detected ovarian tumour. Later on, her tumour was operated in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. But after the operation, her physical condition deteriorated. Then she was tested in Dhaka, and now it was found she is ovarian cancer affected.Her mother Chayan Begum said, "We have one son and one daughter. Son is three years old. My lovely daughter is fighting with the deadly disease before us."Head Teacher of her school Abdur Rashid said, the girt is very meritorious. But she can't come to school due to cancer, he added.Her father Joynal Abedin said, "My daughter's dream is set to off. I can't treat her for want of money. I have sold out my land to bear her treatment so far. Now I have only the houseland left."He sought financial assistance from the government and well-to-do families of the society; his bKash account is 01795804813.