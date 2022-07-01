Nine shops burnt in Munshiganj

SIRAJDIKHAN, MUNSHIGANJ, June 30: Nine shops have been completely gutted in a fire that broke out in Sirajdikhan Upazila.

The fire originated in Bot Tola area near Makhalnagar College around 5 am on Thursday.

On information, two units of fire service rushed to the spot and doused the blaze within an hour, said Sirajdikhan Fire Service and Civil Defence station leader Masud Rana.

In the meantime, nine shops were completely burnt; however, no casualties were reported.

The fire service official assumed that the fire might have originated from an electric shortcircuit.











