Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:22 PM
Home Countryside

Couple electrocuted in Cumilla

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, June 30: A husband and a wife died from electrocution in Laksam Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were Kamal Uddin, 50, a resident of Sahebpara Village of the upazila, and his wife Rina Akter, 35.
It was learnt that Kamal came in contact with a live electric wire while drying clothes in front of his house. Rina Akter was also electrocuted when she came forward to save her husband.
Later, locals rescued them and rushed to Laksam Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said Officer-in-Charge of Laksam Police Station Mejbah Uddin.


