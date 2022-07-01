Deplorable sub-registry office building at Begumganj likely to collapse anytime

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, June 30: Deplorable sub-registry office building in Begumganj Upazila is likely to collapse anytime.

The building has turned risky for a long time. It is in dire need of repairing urgently or a new building needs to be raised.

According to sources, sub-registry activities are taking place in the office amid risk and panic.

People are frequently being injured due to drops of brick chips or plaster.

The office is witnessing gathering of hundreds of people from different areas every day. Officials, employees, deed writers and service providers are working with life-risk.

To facilitate buy and sale of land and revenue tax collections, the sub-registry office building was established in 1983. Since then, it has not been repaired. It is now a shabby and rickety Bhaban. Rain water enters inside and damages important documents.

A DO letter asking for repairing the Bhaban was given by local MP Mamunur Rashid to the authorities concerned, but it has brought no feedback.

Noor Mohammad Manu (Nakal Nabis) and others said, "The room we are working is very risky. Chips and plasters fall on us frequently. Many have been injured. Fatal incident is likely any time."

President of Begumganj Sub-Registry Office Deed Writers and Stamp Vendors Association Shamsuddin said, a huge taka revenue is collected daily in this office. "But we're working in a risky condition. We demand a new building," he added.

Sub-Registrar Md Amjad Hossain said, "I'm also working in a risky condition. I heard about DO letter submission by the MP. Inquiry is on. But no visible work is seen. It is necessary to get a new Bhaban to work in a resilient condition."

Noakhali District Registrar Md Abdul Khalek over mobile phone confirmed the risky condition of Begumganj sub-registry office. "Our men are working taking life-risk. A letter has been given to the highest authority in this regard. A quick step is expected from the government," he added.












