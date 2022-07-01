Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sri Lanka eyes trimming presidential powers amid unrest over economic crisis

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225

COLOMBO, June 30: Sri Lanka's government on Thursday proposed amending the constitution to trim presidential powers and beef up anti-corruption powers to help shore up stability and defuse unrest provoked by the country's worst financial crisis in decades.
The South Asian island of 22 million people is close to running out of fuel and has struggled for months to find enough U.S. dollars to pay for essential imports such as food, cooking gas and medicine.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who critics blame for the financial crisis for having given key posts to relatives and being slow to seek an IMF bailout, has been under prolonged pressure to step down, though he has said he plans to stay on until his term ends in 2024.
Two of his brothers resigned earlier as prime minister and finance minister following weeks of street protests.
The proposed amendment, whose draft was published on Thursday, would establish a constitutional council and nine independent commissions to improve governance. The commissions would work to promote human rights, increase audit oversight of government agencies and bolster anti-graft investigations.
The amendment could be presented to parliament in July, Justice Minister Wijedasa Rajapakshe said last week. It might undergo further changes before it is eventually passed into law.
Critics, however, say the amendment did not go far enough to tackle the demands of protesters.
"The present attempt is tokenistic at best and fails to address the unprecedented crisis that confronts Sri Lanka and the clear demands of the people for a system change," said Bhavani Fonseka, a senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Alternatives, a Colombo-based think tank.
Fonseka said the amendment would still allow the president to prorogue parliament at any time while other powers including the ability to remove cabinet ministers would be curtailed only in the next presidential term.
The economic situation, meanwhile, remains dire.
Inflation rose to 54.6% in June, the highest since 2015, from 39.1% in May. Food prices have shot up by 80.1% and transport costs by 128% as Sri Lanka as the currency has depreciated and inflation has soared globally.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
G7 takes aim at China over 'market-distorting' practices
Beijing slams NATO over 'completely futile' China warning
Members of the Afghan Sikh community
Sri Lanka eyes trimming presidential powers amid unrest over economic crisis
Israel parliament dissolves, sets fifth election in less than four years
Saudi Arabia walks oil policy tightrope between Biden and Putin
Pedestrians walk past a sculpture created by Portuguese artist
Russia will respond if NATO sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden: Putin


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft