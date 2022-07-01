Saudi Arabia walks oil policy tightrope between Biden and Putin

LONDON, June 30: Saudi Arabia's push for swifter oil production hikes by OPEC+, which were agreed in June, involved behind-the-scenes diplomacy to ensure Russia backed the move that followed U.S. appeals for more supply, two sources familiar with the discussions said.

The OPEC+ group of oil producers made a larger-than-expected output rise when its ministers met on June 2, a step welcomed by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who will next month visit the kingdom for the first time since taking office.

The backroom diplomacy, described by the sources to Reuters, indicates the balancing act Riyadh faces as it seeks to improve strained ties with the United States while shoring up an oil alliance with Russia that it has worked to secure for decades.

The U.S. was pushing for it, one of the sources, who like others asked not to be identified, said of the accelerated OPEC+ output hikes that were agreed at the June meeting. Then, the Saudis had to check with Russia, and they seemed OK with it.

A second source in OPEC+ also told Reuters that Riyadh had consulted carefully with Moscow, which is under increasing pressure from U.S. and other Western sanctions that were imposed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

Biden, whose July 13-16 Middle East tour includes Saudi Arabia, has been under pressure from Democrats to press Riyadh to dump Moscow from OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies. -REUTERS












