Pedestrians walk past a sculpture created by Portuguese artist













Pedestrians walk past a sculpture created by Portuguese artist Artur Bordalo aka Bordalo II in Lisbon, on June 30 as part of the UN Ocean Conference. A major UN conference on how to restore the faltering health of global oceans kicked off in Lisbon on June 27 with a flurry of promises to expand marine protected areas, ban deep-sea mining, and combat illegal fishing. photo : AFP