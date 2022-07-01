Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia will respond if NATO sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden: Putin

\'No problem\' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, he says

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253

'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, he saysASHGABAT, June 30: Russia has "no problem" if Finland and Sweden join NATO, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We don't have problems with Sweden and Finland like we do with Ukraine," Putin told a news conference in the Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat.
"We don't have territorial differences," the Russian leader continued.
"There is nothing that could bother us about Sweden and Finland joining NATO. If Finland and Sweden wish to, they can join. That's up to them. They can join whatever they want."
However, "if military contingents and military infrastructure were deployed there, we would be obliged to respond symmetrically and raise the same threats for those territories where threats have arisen for us," Putin said.
Sweden and Finland have both decided to apply to join NATO after Russia launched its military operation in pro-Western Ukraine on February 24.
The formal process for membership was launched at the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday.
Until now, Russia had always been critical of the prospect of the two Nordic countries joining the alliance, saying it would be a "destabilising factor" for international security.
Putin nevertheless condemned NATO's "imperial ambitions", accusing the alliance of seeking to assert its "supremacy" through the Ukraine       conflict.
"Ukraine and the well-being of Ukrainian people is not the aim of the collective West and NATO but a means to defend their own interests," Putin said.
"The NATO countries' leaders wish to... assert their supremacy, their imperial ambitions," he added.
The Atlantic alliance and "above all the United States have long needed an external enemy around which they can unite their allies," the Russian leader said.
"Iran wasn't good for that. We've given them this opportunity... to gather the whole world around them."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
G7 takes aim at China over 'market-distorting' practices
Beijing slams NATO over 'completely futile' China warning
Members of the Afghan Sikh community
Sri Lanka eyes trimming presidential powers amid unrest over economic crisis
Israel parliament dissolves, sets fifth election in less than four years
Saudi Arabia walks oil policy tightrope between Biden and Putin
Pedestrians walk past a sculpture created by Portuguese artist
Russia will respond if NATO sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden: Putin


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft