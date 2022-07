BSJA yearly sports carnival begins on Thursday along with the Table Tennis











Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA) yearly sports carnival begins on Thursday along with the Table Tennis at the National Sports council (NSC). BSJA president Sayeeduzzaman, general secretary Anisur Rahman, sponsor Walton Group's executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn along with others formally inaugurates the weeklong event. photo: Observer DESK