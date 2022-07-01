Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 30: Pakistan has given separate contracts to players in the Test and limited-overs squads in a bid to build long-term depth, the chief selector said Thursday.
Previously, top players were offered one contract and could be called on to play any version of the game, but specialisation has made this out of fashion for many cricketing nations.
"These contracts are part of our vision and strategy to identify, groom and develop specialists for the traditional and purist format of the game," chief selector Mohammad Wasim told press conference.
Babar Azam, captain of the Test, ODI and Twenty-20 teams, is one of just five players offered both red and white ball contracts.
The others are Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Ten players received test contracts, while 11 players earned contracts for the shorter versions of the game.
All players named will get a ten per cent increase in their match fees, while Azam also gets a bonus for being captain.
Red and white ball contracts:
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Imam-ul-Haq.
Red ball:
Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
White ball:
Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mehmood.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wimbledon draw opens up for Nadal as Swiatek bids to extend run
Murray has no plans to retire despite earliest Wimbledon exit
England recall Anderson for delayed India finale
BSJA yearly sports carnival begins on Thursday along with the Table Tennis
Australia take lead in Galle Test
India to leave Rohit decision until last minute
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Miraz, Taskin included in Bangladesh T20 squad


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft