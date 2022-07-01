Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Miraz, Taskin included in Bangladesh T20 squad

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265

Bangladesh National T20 Cricket Team's practice session at St. Lucia. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh National T20 Cricket Team's practice session at St. Lucia. photo:: screenshot

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz were called up to the Bangladesh T20 squad for the three-match series against the West Indies which kicks off in Dominica on July 2.
Miraz has not played a T20 international since December 2018 but has been a regular in Tests and ODIs for Bangladesh. Taskin meanwhile, has made a full recovery from an injury sustained in South Africa in April this year and makes his return to international cricket.
The Bangladesh T20 squad originally named for the series, has been hit hard by injuries with pacer Shohidul Islam pulling out prior to the tour. Batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury was forced to return home from Antigua with a back injury while allrounder Saifuddin was withdrawn as he is still short of optimal fitness for international cricket.
The first of two T20s will be held in Windsor Park in Dominica on July 2 and 3 while the third and final match is in Guyana on July 7. All of the matches will start at 11:30pm as per Bangladesh Standard Time.   
Bangladesh earlier played two-match Test series against West Indies in which they were whitewashed following a seven-wicket and 10-wicket defeat. After the T20 series, they will play a three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh T20 squad
Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Munim Shahriar, Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wimbledon draw opens up for Nadal as Swiatek bids to extend run
Murray has no plans to retire despite earliest Wimbledon exit
England recall Anderson for delayed India finale
BSJA yearly sports carnival begins on Thursday along with the Table Tennis
Australia take lead in Galle Test
India to leave Rohit decision until last minute
Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts
Miraz, Taskin included in Bangladesh T20 squad


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft