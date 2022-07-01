Video
Padma Bridge a gift of PM to BD people: Japan envoy Ito

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League lawmaker Momtaz Begum assists in adorning Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito with a lapel pin as Special Guest Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of The Daily Observer, looks on at an event organised by Better Bangladesh Foundation and Rotary Club of Dhaka Royal Bengal at a city hotel on Wednesday marking the celebration of Padma Bridge opening. photo : Observer

Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito said he was overwhelmed by the reaction of the Bangladeshis after joining the inaugural ceremony of the much-awaited Padma Bridge.
"I had seen the spontaneous outburst of the people joining the opening ceremony of the Padma Bridge. I am overwhelmed with their reaction and outburst. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had given the country's independence and his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given the historic Padma Bridge as gift to the country's people," he said while addressing a discussion meeting and dinner party marking the celebration of Padma Bridge opening.
Better Bangladesh Foundation (BBF) and Rotary Club of Dhaka Royal Bengal on Wednesday organized the discussion meeting jointly at a city hotel in Gulshan. The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former media adviser to the Prime Minister, and Awami League Lawmaker Momtaz Begum attended the programme as special guests.
Among others, BBF Chairman Prof Masud A Khan, Najar-e Jilany, Engr Abul Hossain, Farid Uddin Ahmed, Hasanul Islam, Sazzad Rashid, Zia Ashraf, Sheikh Mohammad Tariq and Ulora Afrin also spoke at the event.
In the programme, Momtaz Begum was given the charge of brand Ambassador of the BBF.
While speaking, Ambassador Naoki Ito assured of his country's support to Bangladesh for different development programmes like their support extended till date since Bangladesh's independence including construction of Dhaka Metro Rail, Dhaka Airport, Matarbari LNG Port and Payra Port as part of the friendly relationship between the two countries.



