Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:19 PM
DU to celebrate 102nd founding day today

President, PM issue messages

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University, country's premier and the oldest university, will celebrate 102nd founding day in grandeur today (Friday).
Marking the Dhaka University Day, Vice Chancellor of the university will inaugurate several programmes at the university's playground at 10:00am.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day. In his message, President Abdul Hamid said: "The journey of Dhaka University started on July 1 in 1921 with the aim of spreading the light of knowledge in the Indian subcontinent."
Since its inception, the University of Dhaka has been playing a positive role in the spread of higher education, quality research, expansion of knowledge and science, practice of free will, creation of skilled human resources and formation of a modern and progressive society, he said.
The head of the state expressed his sincere greetings to the current and former students, teachers, guardians and the staff marking the day, which is promoting knowledge for a long time.
In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her greetings to the members of DU family on the 102nd founding day of the university.
"I am very proud to be a former student of this university. Many members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's family including Sheikh Kamal and Sultana Kamal are alumni in Dhaka University. So, I have a cordial relationship with this university."


