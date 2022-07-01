Prime accused Jitu on 5-day remand 

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Ashraful Islam Jitu, alleged murderer of Ashulia teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar, was placed on a five-day remand.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Rajib Ahsan passed the order as Sub Inspector Emdadul Haque of Ashulia Police Station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the accused before the court with a ten day remand plea, said prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the prime accused Jitu from Sreepur area of Gazipur on Wednesday.

Utpal was hit with a cricket stump by the accused student.

The arrested, Ashraful Ahsan Jitu a Class 10 student of Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia has been absconding since the attack on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday another Dhaka court placed Jitu's father, Uzzal on a five day remand.

Police arrested Ujjal from Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia on Tuesday night. Utpal Kumar Sarker, a lecturer in the Political Science Department and chairman of the disciplinary committee at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia, died at Savar Enam Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

After the incident he fled away from spot.












