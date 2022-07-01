Bail prayer of 4 NSU trustees rejected

A Dhaka court on Thursday rejected bail prayer of four trustees of the North South University (NSU) in a graft case. Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of the Dhaka Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after hearing on the petitions.

The four accused are MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shajahan.

On May 5, the ACC filed a case against NSU Trustee Board chairman Azim Uddin Ahmed and others for embezzling over Tk 303.82 crore of the university in the name of purchasing 9,096.88 decimals of land in Rupganj of Narayanganj district.

The ACC lawyer argued that trustees purchased lands through overvaluation without the approval of the syndicate, UGC, and Education Ministry.













