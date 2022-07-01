Another arrested over removing nuts from Padma Bridge

Another youth has been arrested over unscrewing nuts and bolts from a railing of the newly-inaugurated Padma Bridge.

The arrested is Mahadi Hasan, 25, a resident of Tongibari upazila in Munshiganj district.

A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit arrested the youth from Noakhali, said Additional Commissioner Asaduzzaman at a press conference held at the media centre of DMP at Minto Road in Dhaka on Thursday.

He said Mahadi Hasan, from Munshiganj, visited the Padma Bridge on June 26 with his friends a day after the country's longest bridge was inaugurated.

Mahadi removed the bolts from the Padma Bridge at around 3:00pm. Then he uploaded a video clip of the incident on social media where he claimed he had unscrewed the bolts with his hands, said Md Asaduzzaman.

However, police said Mahadi used a wrench to remove the nuts and bolts from a railing of Padma Bridge. Police have seized that tool as well.

Earlier, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Bayezid Talha from Dhaka's Shantinagar on June 26, shortly after his TikTok video went viral where he was seen unscrewing the nuts and bolts from the railing of the bridge.

Later, a case was filed with Padma Bridge South Police Station against Bayezid and some others in this connection.











