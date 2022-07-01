Video
Friday, 1 July, 2022
Home Back Page

5 killed, 6 hurt as van ploughs thru vegetable market

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Our Correspondent

NARSINGDI, Jun 30:  Five persons were killed and six more injured when a covered van ploughed through a roadside vegetable market at Raipura upazila in Narsingdi district early Thursday.
The accident happened at about 5:30am at Mahmudabad Machineghor area.
The deceased were Fariq Miah, 55, Mustakim, 40, Ripon Miah and Bachchu Miah, 56. All the deceased were vegetable traders.
The drivers of two covered vans lost control over the steering when the vehicles reached Mahmudabad Machineghor area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and one of those ploughed through the roadside bazar.
Then, the covered van smashed some shops and a easy-bike there, leaving three dead on the spot and eight injured.  Of the injured, one succumbed to his injuries at Bhairab Hospital and another on way to Dhaka.


