Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hit and run car accident injures journo in city

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 283
Staff Correspondent

A  silver colour private car 'mysteriously' hit the car which Mahbub Alam Lablu, Special Correspondent of Daily Jugantor, was driving and left him injured near the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday .
Hafizur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of  Kafrul Police Station, said a GD (general diary) was registered with the police station in this regard.  "We are investigating," he added. The silver colour car with tinted glass sped towards and hit Mahbub's car. Mahbub was at the corner of the street waiting for the traffic to clear when his car was hit by the vehicle. Mahbub said the driver of the car made a second attempt, but escaped into the crowded street.
Mahbub is a noted crime reporter and had written several stories on organised crimes and drug dealers. Mahbub is also the former general secretary of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).
Earlier, Mahbub has been sued under Digital Security Act on charges of uploading videos with false information on his Youtube channel and sharing those on social media.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bridge a gift of PM to BD people: Japan envoy Ito
4 metro areas get new police commissioners
DU to celebrate 102nd founding day today
Prime accused Jitu on 5-day remand 
Bail prayer of 4 NSU trustees rejected
Another arrested over removing nuts from Padma Bridge
5 killed, 6 hurt as van ploughs thru vegetable market
City dwellers’ suffering is increasing day by day


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft