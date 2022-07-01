Hit and run car accident injures journo in city

A silver colour private car 'mysteriously' hit the car which Mahbub Alam Lablu, Special Correspondent of Daily Jugantor, was driving and left him injured near the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday .

Hafizur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kafrul Police Station, said a GD (general diary) was registered with the police station in this regard. "We are investigating," he added. The silver colour car with tinted glass sped towards and hit Mahbub's car. Mahbub was at the corner of the street waiting for the traffic to clear when his car was hit by the vehicle. Mahbub said the driver of the car made a second attempt, but escaped into the crowded street.

Mahbub is a noted crime reporter and had written several stories on organised crimes and drug dealers. Mahbub is also the former general secretary of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).

Earlier, Mahbub has been sued under Digital Security Act on charges of uploading videos with false information on his Youtube channel and sharing those on social media.









