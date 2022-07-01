Video
Friday, 1 July, 2022
BD demands apology for false Padma Bridge graft allegations

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen has asked that those who made false corruption allegations against the Sheikh Hasina government over the Padma Bridge project must apologise and pay compensation.
"Under the courageous leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the historic Padma Bridge has been built with our funds and resources and now represents a nation on the road to self-reliance and prosperity," said Momen while speaking as the chief guest at Bangladesh High Commission, London's gala celebration titled "Padma Bridge: Milestone of a Decade of Growth and Prosperity" held on Monday in east London, the heart of British-Bangladeshi community.
Highlighting the significant economic growth that Bangladesh achieved in the past decade, the Foreign Minister added, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's timely and innovative initiatives made Bangladesh a self-sufficient country in staple crop production, which increased four-fold from 11 to 44 lakh tonne, and her business-friendly government boosted export earnings from $7-$8 million to $48 million. Apart from this, our economy gained a strong foothold during the pandemic as expatriate Bangladeshi, including from the UK and Ireland, remitted $25 billion to their homeland."
Foreign Ministry officials in Dhaka said Momen in his speech expressed solidarity with the flood victims in Sylhet and other areas of Bangladesh and spoke in detail about the relief and rescue operations the government has been implementing since the recurrence of the natural disasters. Speaking on some problems facing expatriate Bangladeshis, the Minister added that he has suggested the ministries concerned to form a special tribunal to solve the disputes and cases relating to their land and property; and to ease further the security checks at the airports in Bangladesh, and issue passports in the shortest possible time.
High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem in her welcome remarks, said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave us an independent nation in 1971. After 51 years, his visionary daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the historic Padma Bridge, which is a glorious symbol of Bangladesh's self-reliance and self-respect and a milestone in the development and prosperity of Bangladesh towards Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla'."


