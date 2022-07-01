333 workers killed in workplace accidents in 6 months: Survey

At least 333 workers were killed, some 49 alone at Sitakunda, in workplace accidents from January 1 to June 30. Some 241 workplace accidents took place across the country in the last six months.

During the same time in 2021, some 306 workers were killed in 220 workplace accidents, according to a survey conducted by non-governmental organization Safety and Rights Society (SRS) based on the reports published in different dailies of the country was unveiled on Thursday in Dhaka. The SRS prepared the report closely monitoring some 26 daily newspapers (15 national and 11 local newspapers) from January 1 to June 30 this year.

This report didn't include deaths of workers outside the workplace, or in road accidents occurred back and forth, it said. The survey found that in the first six months, the highest number of worker fatality was in the transport sector. At least 153 transport-workers were killed in road crashes. Next number goes for the service sector. Some 100 workers were killed at their workplaces like hotels, automobile servicing workshops and power supply sector.

Besides, some 48 workers were killed in construction sector, 26 workers in manufacturing sector like garment, plastic factory, ship breaking, steel and re-rolling mills and 21 in the agriculture sector. The analysis shows that road accidents are on top of workplace accidents with 153 workers dead. It found that 57 died in fire incidents, 25 workers died from electrocution, 23 died after being crushed by machinery or struck by heavy loads or hard objects, 19 died after falling from heights.

Some 15 workers died in lightning strikes, 15 in explosions, nine in building or wall or roof collapses and nine suffocated to death by inhaling poisonous gas from septic or water tanks. The rests of the eight workers died of drowning.

In a media release given on Thursday, SRS Executive Director Sekender Ali Mina said, "Deaths in workplace accidents were not desirable. We have only observed deaths of drivers and helpers in road accidents. Authorities concerned with controlling the transport sector would have to step up surveillance otherwise accidents would continue to increase."

"One of the reasons for the increase in accidents is the negligence of employers for the safety of workers in the workplace and the lack of proper inspection of government departments. We have seen the negligence of the concerned authorities in the Sitakunda accident. I hope that the concerned authorities will soon take action on how to identify the causes of these accidents and reduce them. Decent working environment is a must for a sustainable development and every expenditure for ensuring safety of workers should be treated as an investment, he added.

According to the survey, uncontrolled transportation system, obstruction of law enforcement, reckless driving and incompetent drivers are the main causes of transport accidents. The company cited lack of firefighting system in the factory, inefficiency and negligence in chemical storage, lack of emergency exit in the factory building, non-receipt of permission from the concerned department for construction of the factory and non-training of the workers as the reasons for the recent increase in fire deaths. The company has identified the cause of the accident as electrical connection without any safety measures such as turning on the motor with wet hands, working under the overhead power line, lifting the iron rod along the side of the electric wire flowing through the building. Moreover, these accidents are happening due to not using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Safety and Rights Society has proposed that safety measures should be extended to all the sectors with proper enforcement of the laws by government regulatory bodies which include RAJUK, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment, as well as to the garment sectors employers. Industrial employers must establish health and safety policies for their respective organizations; make a safety plan before undertaking construction work; provide proper PPE at free of cost and ensure holding of a regular fire drill and health and safety training irrespective to all the industrial-workers.











