BANKING EVENTS

Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:18 PM
Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah and Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md. Ismail Hossain exchanging documents after signing Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for fiscal 2022-23,on behalf of the respective institutions at a ceremony held in the city recently. The Joint Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Rukhsana Hasin and The Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Chanu Gopal Ghosh along with concerned officials were present on the occasion.     photo: Bank


Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director (Additional Charge) Md. Murshedul Kabir handing over certificate to the trainees at five daylong training course named 'Special Course on Banking for Anti-Corruption Commission Officers'held at Sonali Bank Staff College in the city on Thursday. The Principal of Sonali Bank Staff College, Begum Aklima Islam, Staff College Executive and Faculties were present on the occasion.    photo: Bank



Taqsem A. Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka WASA and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) exchanging documents after signing an agreement at a ceremony held at Dhaka WASA's head office in Dhaka recently. Senior officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion. Under this agreement, customers can now pay Dhaka WASA bills across EBL branches in person as well as digitally through Skybanking app and web platform.    photo: Bank



Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman  Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder presiding over its meeting held at virtual Platform on Wednesday. Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, Vice Chairman and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of the committee along with other members and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO, Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director and J Q M Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director also attended the meeting.    photo: Bank



