Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka most expensive city for foreigners in S Asia

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Dhaka ranks as the most expensive city in South Asia for foreigners, according to Mercer's Cost of Living Survey 2022.
Bangladesh capital Dhaka, which frequently finds itself among the least liveable cities in the world, is reportedly more expensive than India's Mumbai and New Delhi - in terms of living cost for international employees, according to the Mercer Survey.
Dhaka was ranked the 98th most expensive city for foreign employees. No other South Asian city was in the top 100.
Neighbouring India's business capital, Mumbai, was ranked 127. A total of seven Indian cities ranked in the list. Pakistan's Karachi was ranked at 223 and Islamabad at 224, meaning they are among the least expensive for expats.
In terms of living cost for foreign employees, Dhaka is also more expensive than some of the most developed cities in the world such as Canada's Vancouver (ranked at 108th), Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur (181st), Saudi Arabia's Jeddah (111th), and Qatar's Doha (133rd).
Hong Kong tops Mercer's 2022 Cost of Living City ranking, followed by Zurich and Geneva, while Ankara closes the ranking at the 227th spot.
The survey was revealed today (June 29, 2022). Mercer measured the comparative costs of more than 200 goods and services such as utilities, domestic supplies, transport, housing, clothing, food, and recreation in each location.
Mercer's Cost of Living Survey highlights essential factors - such as currency fluctuations, cost inflation and accommodation price instability - in determining the cost of packages for internationally mobile employees.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
UK extends steel tariffs, breaching WTO obligations
IPDC , Navana Toyota launches on auto loan campaign
Air Canada plans major flight cancellations this summer
British Airways owner to buy 14 Airbus jets
Bangladesh among top 10 labour rights violators
Dhaka most expensive city for foreigners in S Asia
Banks asked to set up fake notes detectors at cattle markets


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft