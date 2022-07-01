

Edison Group launches its maiden smartphone

In the presence of Jakaria Shahid, Managing Director of Edison Group, Brand Ambassador, Actress Shobnom Bubly, Popular Actor, Riaz, Head of Sales and Marketing, Mohammad Abu Sayem and Head of Product Management, Munim Md. Istiaque unveiled the Helio30 at Edison Group Head Office.

The 'Helio30' flagship phone with leather back part design uses a 6.67-inch in-cell IPS technology punch-hole display. Its resolution is 1080x2400 pixels or full HD Plus. Run by the Android 11 operating system, the phone is powered by MediaTek's premium category Helio P70 12 nm chipset & 2.1 GHz Octacore processor. The GPU has a speed of 900 MHz. With 6 GB RAM, get great performance. Its internal storage is 128 GB; with the MMC it can be expanded up to 256 GB.

The new phone has a 108megapixel UHD quad camera with F1.79 aperture & LED flash, one with a 115-degree wide-angle lens, the other with macro shot capturing, and the other with a depth sensor lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel F2.0 aperture camera with a Display Flash.

It has a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery to give power backup. There are two Nano SIMs in use in this smartphone & separate slots for the memory card. Its face unlock feature will be able to read the user's face in 0.3 seconds. Includes fingerprint, pattern lock, and password.

The new smartphone has G sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope sensor, and magnetic sensor.

The smartphone is priced at Tk 14,990 (excluding VAT). The smartphone will be available in Flame Orange and Mint Green colors at all Symphony outlets from today with attractive bundle offers.







