Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Edison Group launches its maiden smartphone

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Edison Group launches its maiden smartphone

Edison Group launches its maiden smartphone

For the first time, Edison Group has launched a flagship smartphone with 6 GB RAM. This 'Helio 30' model phone is made at the Edison Industries factory of Symphony Mobile.
In the presence of Jakaria Shahid, Managing Director of Edison Group, Brand Ambassador, Actress Shobnom Bubly, Popular Actor, Riaz, Head of Sales and Marketing, Mohammad Abu Sayem and Head of Product Management, Munim Md. Istiaque unveiled the Helio30 at Edison Group Head Office.
The 'Helio30' flagship phone with leather back part design uses a 6.67-inch in-cell IPS technology punch-hole display. Its resolution is 1080x2400 pixels or full HD Plus. Run by the Android 11 operating system, the phone is powered by MediaTek's premium category Helio P70 12 nm chipset & 2.1 GHz Octacore processor. The GPU has a speed of 900 MHz. With 6 GB RAM, get great performance. Its internal storage is 128 GB; with the MMC it can be expanded up to 256 GB.
The new phone has a 108megapixel UHD quad camera with F1.79 aperture & LED flash, one with a 115-degree wide-angle lens, the other with macro shot capturing, and the other with a depth sensor lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel F2.0 aperture camera with a Display Flash.
It has a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery to give power backup. There are two Nano SIMs in use in this smartphone & separate slots for the memory card. Its face unlock feature will be able to read the user's face in 0.3 seconds. Includes fingerprint, pattern lock, and password.
The new smartphone has G sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope sensor, and magnetic sensor.
The smartphone is priced at Tk 14,990 (excluding VAT). The smartphone will be available in Flame Orange and Mint Green colors at all Symphony outlets from today with attractive bundle offers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
UK extends steel tariffs, breaching WTO obligations
IPDC , Navana Toyota launches on auto loan campaign
Air Canada plans major flight cancellations this summer
British Airways owner to buy 14 Airbus jets
Bangladesh among top 10 labour rights violators
Dhaka most expensive city for foreigners in S Asia
Banks asked to set up fake notes detectors at cattle markets


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft