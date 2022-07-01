Video
Samsung offers cashback, exchange ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Adding to the festivities of Eid-Ul-Azha, Samsung Consumer Electronics has come up with super attractive offers under the Campaign "Meet the Eid" which is scheduled to run till chad raat, the day before Eid, and consumers will get the opportunity to enjoy exciting Cashback offers, Exchange offers, and more.
During the campaign, customers can enjoy attractive cashback offers. Samsung is offering up to BDT 9000 cash back on Refrigerators and up to BDT 10,000 cash back on its Televisions. Samsung Air Conditioners and Washing Machines are also available with cash backs of up to BDT 3000, while Microwave Ovens can be purchased with cash backs of up to BDT 4000, says a press release.
To add to this excitement, Samsung is also offering attractive exchange offers. Refrigerators are now available with exchange offers of up to BDT 23,000, whereas 4K UHD and QLED Televisions of 43-inch to 75-inch and above are listed with exchange offers of up to BDT 40,000. Customers can also enjoy exchange offers of up to BDT 5500 on Washing Machines and up to BDT 4000 on Microwave Ovens.
Besides these grand offers, upon the purchase of a Samsung Refrigerator, buyers will also receive a nine pieces gift set consisting of utilitarian food storage boxes. Additionally, they are also offering a discount of 63% on Sound Bar along with the purchase of a QLED TV. Moreover, to top it all off, customers can also enjoy four bottles of liquid detergents absolutely free with the purchase of Samsung Washing Machines.
Regarding the campaign, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung is extensively focused on offering the most advanced technology to customers. The occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha comes as an opportunity to celebrate festive spirits with loved ones over food and entertainment, and our home appliances make it all a bit more convenient. I believe our customers will take this opportunity to purchase their desired appliances this Eid."
Customers can visit Samsung's authorized distributors or order online to purchase any of their desired appliances and get them delivered to their doorstep free of charge.


