Nagad launches hotline numbers for hajj pilgrims

In preparation for the upcoming Holy Hajj, Nagad Islamic has come up with a variety of services for the pilgrims.

Hajj pilgrims will be able to acquire all types of information regarding the Holy Hajj on this platform, which is operated under the complete supervision of the Shariah Supervisory Committee.

Additionally, all inquiries or confusions about Hajj will be answered on the hotline numbers, says a press release.

As a part of the initiative, Nagad Islamic has been organized with all the features and facilities necessary for a pilgrim to perform Hajj completely and purely according to Islamic guidelines.

Nagad Islamic has set up a unique booth for Hajj pilgrims in Ashkona Hajj Camp on the occasion. In case of any Hajj-related emergency, anyone can call the two hotline numbers listed in the guideline: +8801786083074 (Imo) and +8801793407044. (WhatsApp).

Hajj pilgrims will be able to communicate directly with H M Shahidul Islam Barakati via this hotline numbers for any Hajj-related information.

In addition to facilitating instant Shariah-compliant transactions during the Hajj journey, each Hajj pilgrim has been provided with a special handout or guideline containing a brief explanation of the holy Hajj and Umrah, Ihram, Tawaf, Hajj Fajr, and Wajib.

By reading the guideline, pilgrims will be able to understand all the fundamental aspects of the holy Hajj. In addition, during the Hajj, special glycerin from Nagad Islamic is given as a present to pilgrims in order to provide some comfort from the extreme heat.

Besides, keeping in mind the convenience of Hajj and Umrah performers, the 'Nagad Islamic' app and website have been arranged with a series of contents related to Hajj. As a part of it, eight special episodes of detailed video content on Hajj have been included on the Nagad Islamic website. Each 10-minute content contains all the guidelines for performing Hajj. Pilgrims will not face any problems or confusion if they look at the contents before Hajj at their convenience. All content in Nagad Islamic is approved by the Islamic Foundation.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad Limited and a member of the Shariah Supervisory Committee, said, "We have come up with these special services for esteemed pilgrims as we have been conducting Shariah-based transaction services in this country for the last three years. We believe that our initiative will benefit the Hajj Pilgrims to some extent."

Nagad Islamic is the most popular digital Islamic financial service via mobile phone in the country. For the past three years, this platform has acquired the trust of the country's devout Muslims.





