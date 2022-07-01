

Minister Group signs deal with Akash Digital TV

The agreement was signed at Minister Group's head office in the capital's Gulshan on Tuesday, says a press release.

The bilateral agreement was signed by Md. Rafiqul Islam Liton, General Manager of the Business Development Department of Minister Group, on behalf of the Minister MyOne Group, and Manoj Kumar Doval, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Akash Digital TV (Beximco Communication Limited) signed on behalf of his company.

Agreements are made between the two companies through the Business to Business (B2B) model. Also under the agreement, all Akash Digital TV's products will be available at Minister MyOne Group's online marketplace e-Raj. At the same time, customers will get free Akash DTH as soon as they buy the Minister's TV.

Govinda Ballabh Bhatt, Head of Distribution of Akash Digital TV (Beximco Communication Limited), Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Manager-Corporate and Strategic Sales, Md. Musfiqur Rahman, Head of HR of Minister Group, K M G Kibria, Head of Brand & Communities, Mir Mostakir Rahman, Asst. Director, Accounts, A K M Saeem Hossen, Secretary to Chairman, and other senior officials of both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Regarding this agreement, the general manager of the business development department of the Minister group Md Rafiqul Islam Liton said, "Our agreement will further strengthen the relationship between the two organizations. Customers will also get Akash Digital TV products for free if they buy the minister's TV. As a result, customers do not have to worry about dish cable. "







