Walton launches new models of Bluetooth speakers

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched three new models of Bluetooth speakers under its sound device brand Chorus.

The speakers - modeled as PS16, PS30 and PS35 have attractive designs and advanced features that will give users sweet and strong sound experience, says a press release.

The users will get highly entertainment in listening music, watching movies and playing games with Bluetooth connection from another device.

To meet customer demands, Walton is producing and marketing speakers, soundbars and audio accessories of various models and prices. Earlier, Walton released several models of multimedia speakers and soundbars in the market and gained huge positive feedbacks from customers. Walton launched the new Bluetooth speakers in continuation of the customer demands.

Chief Business Officer of Walton Computer Products Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad said that the PS16, PS30 and PS35 models of Walton Bluetooth speakers have priced as Tk. 3,850, Tk. 6,950 and Tk. 7,500 respectively.

With digital signal processing technology, all models of speakers have water-proof IP67 facilities along with Type-C charging port. The quality of the stereo sound will remain true even in the Bluetooth connection as the speakers has TWS function.

In PS16 model, users will get a total of 16-watt speaker output. Its 2500mAh Lithium battery will provide up to 13 hours of music play at 50 percent of volume. This model has portable hooks for outdoor use and the speaker produced with high quality fabric surface. Its colorful breathing lights with passive radiators will give users a beautiful environment around them.

A total of 30-watt speaker output has been used in the PS30 model while its 10000mAh Lithium battery will support up to 31 hours of music play with 50 percent of volume. This model has high-end seamless fabric design. It gives users a strong base effect. The PS30 model can be used as power bank to charge other devices.

With 5-watt tweeter output and 15 watts speakers, the PS35 model has a total of 35-watt speaker output. 10000mAh Lithium battery will support up to 20 hours of music play at 50% percent volume with a strong base effect. It has high-end seamless fabric design and also can be used as power bank to charge other devices.

With up to a six- month warranty facility, the speakers are available at all Walton sales outlets across the country.








