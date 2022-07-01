Video
Parachute raising awareness about safe baby care

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Parachute Just for Baby is rewarding mothers for raising awareness about safe baby care during the harsh summer's heat. Building upon the idea that mothers know best about safe baby care, the brand has taken this initiative.
All mothers can get this chance to win gift hampers from Parachute Just for Baby by sharing their recommendations with other mothers, says a press release.  
This awareness initiative by Parachute Just For Baby is being hosted by Masuma Rahman Nabila, a popular celebrity and actress, who is herself a new mother in search for the best baby care products.
In a digital film on Facebook, Ms. Nabila says, "I use Parachute Just for Baby powder for my child because it is allergy-tested and completely safe. Moreover, the product comes from the house of Parachute Advansed which is a known and trusted household name in Bangladesh. I have worked on Parachute Advansed and myself have used their products so I know about it first-hand. I completely trust this brand as well as recommend it to other mothers."
Allen Ebenezer Eric, Marketing Director, Marico Bangladesh said, "We thank the lakhs of mothers in the country who have used and recommended Parachute Just for Baby. The Parachute Just for Baby skincare range has 100% safe ingredients and is certified by Made Safe. Our focus is to ensure that the products are best suited for safe care of babies so that mothers can choose them with confidence. Through this campaign, we aim to spread the message of safe baby care of Parachute Just for Baby to all mothers."
The summer heat is especially unbearable for babies as the heat leads to irritation and rashes on delicate and soft baby skin. It is important to be careful with products used on babies during this time. Mothers who are spreading the word about safe baby care in summer will get a chance to win amazing gift hampers from Parachute Just for Baby. For more details, please visit the official Facebook Page of Parachute Just for Baby.


