Exciting realme Eid Fest offers on Daraz

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Business Desk

Making the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha more celebratory, youth-favorite brand realme is offering attractive discounts of up to 9% on the use of coupons upon purchasing from Daraz.
The campaign - realme Grand EID Fest in Daraz - went live on June 22, 2022 and will continue till July 10, 2022., says a press release.
During the campaign, realme C25Y (4GB RAM/64GB ROM), realme narzo 50i (4GB RAM/64GB ROM), realme C11 (2GB RAM/32GB ROM), realme Narzo 50, realme C35, realme 8 5G (8GB RAM/128GB ROM), realme C25S (4GB RAM/128GB ROM) equipped with a 6000mAh Battery, realme C21Y (3GB RAM/32GB ROM), realme C11 (4GB RAM/64GB ROM), realme 8 (8GB RAM / 128GB ROM), realme 9i (6GB RRAM/128GB ROM), realme 9i (4GB RAM/64GB ROM), realme C21Y (4GB RAM/64GB ROM), realme C31, realme GT Master Edition (8GB RAM/128GB ROM) and realme GT Neo 2 (8GB RAM/128GB ROM) is available during this offer at a special price. For more info, please check: https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_7nwl6
In addition to these lucrative discounts, additional pre-payment discounts on selected bank cards and MFS Payments are also available, along with up to 12-month EMI facilities with 0% interest. On top of that, customers can enjoy the fastest home/office delivery all over Bangladesh and will also enjoy official brand warranty.


