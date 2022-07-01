CWCCI hosts mentorship programme



CHATTOGRAM, June 30: A mentorship programme was organized by the Chattogram Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI) at the CWCCI Business Incubation Center on Tuesday.Manjurul Haque, proprietor of Bar Code Restaurant Group has addressed various topics as a mentor at the event.He said, 'Honesty is a big asset in business. It is possible to move forward if you conduct business honestly.'Speaking as the chief guest, Abida Mostafa, President-in-Charge and Senior Vice-President of Chattogram Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry said ' CWCCI has always been working to create new entrepreneurs. Since its inception, we have been working to the best of our ability to develop women entrepreneurs.'Chairman of CWCCI Business Incubation Center and Director of CWCCI Lutmila Farid, Vice President of CWCCI Rekha Alam Chowdhury, Members of CWCCI Chowdhury Zubaira Saki Gypsy, Sara Tanvi among others, were present on the occasion.