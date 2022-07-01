Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPEC+ tipped to stay the course on oil output boost

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

VIENNA, June 30: Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to stick to a previously decided output boost on Thursday, despite calls for bigger increases to tame crude prices.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated concerns about oil supplies, sending prices to record highs this year.
Hard on the heels of an EU ban on Russian oil imports over the invasion, the OPEC+ cartel agreed at their last meeting in early June to open the taps wider than expected.
But prices continue to be high, and analysts say a respite is not in sight when the 23 members of OPEC+ meet via video conference in the early afternoon.
"We should expect a rubber stamp," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at OANDA trading platform. "Given that OPEC+ can't even meet its present targets, and hasn't for a long time, I expect no bearish surprises."
The 13 members of OPEC, chaired by Saudi Arabia, and their 10 partners, led by Russia, drastically slashed output in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns sent demand plummeting.
Since last year, they have been gradually increasing output again. In recent months, the United States and other top oil consumers urged OPEC+ to open the tabs more widely.
The group decided at its last meeting to add 648,000 barrels per day to the market in July, up from 432,000 in previous months.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine from February 24, the international benchmark, Brent North Sea Crude, has added around 17 percent, while the US benchmark WTI has jumped more than 18 percent.
Brent was trading at $115.81 a barrel on Thursday, while WTI was priced at $109.71.
Despite the pleas, the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries -- which was set up to "ensure the stabilisation of oil markets" -- has been sticking to its strategy.
Analysts have warned that only a recession may be able to bring down prices.
"The prices will likely push higher unless the recession fears take the upper hand," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote Bank.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
UK extends steel tariffs, breaching WTO obligations
IPDC , Navana Toyota launches on auto loan campaign
Air Canada plans major flight cancellations this summer
British Airways owner to buy 14 Airbus jets
Bangladesh among top 10 labour rights violators
Dhaka most expensive city for foreigners in S Asia
Banks asked to set up fake notes detectors at cattle markets


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft