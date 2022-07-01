Stocks extend gaining streak on optimism

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, the last day of the fiscal year (FY) 2021-22 amid positive expectations in the new fiscal year.

Investors' participation also increased significantly as investors put fresh funds on selective stocks as the Bangladesh Bank (BB) unveiled the monetary policy statement for FY 2022-23.

DSEX, the prime index of DSE, edged up by 26.47 points or 0.41 per cent to 6,376. DSEX added 76 points in the past four days. The DS30 Index, comprising blue chips, also edged up by 0.40 points to 2,295 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 1.37 points to 1,386. Turnover on the DSE, rose to Tk 9.38 billion, up 16.52 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 8.05 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 381 issues traded, 195 advanced, 136 declined and 50 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 37 points to 18,727 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose nearly 23 points to close at 11,226. Of the issues traded, 146 declined, 115 advanced and 40 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.







