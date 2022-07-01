Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks extend gaining streak on optimism

Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, the last day of the fiscal year (FY) 2021-22 amid positive expectations in the new fiscal year.
Investors' participation also increased significantly as investors put fresh funds on selective stocks as the Bangladesh Bank (BB) unveiled the monetary policy statement for FY 2022-23.
DSEX, the prime index of DSE, edged up by 26.47 points or 0.41 per cent to 6,376. DSEX added 76 points in the past four days. The DS30 Index, comprising blue chips, also edged up by 0.40 points to 2,295 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 1.37 points to 1,386. Turnover on the DSE, rose to Tk 9.38 billion, up 16.52 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 8.05 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 381 issues traded, 195 advanced, 136 declined and 50 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 37 points to 18,727 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose nearly 23 points to close at 11,226. Of the issues traded, 146 declined, 115 advanced and 40 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
UK extends steel tariffs, breaching WTO obligations
IPDC , Navana Toyota launches on auto loan campaign
Air Canada plans major flight cancellations this summer
British Airways owner to buy 14 Airbus jets
Bangladesh among top 10 labour rights violators
Dhaka most expensive city for foreigners in S Asia
Banks asked to set up fake notes detectors at cattle markets


Latest News
China not giving material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine: US official
DU's 101st founding anniversary today
Child drowns in Bhola
Teenage boy found dead in pond in Rajshahi
WaterAid Bangladesh launches film ‘Kohonoor’
Two drown in Habiganj
Toll collection on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway begins
Teenage girl commits suicide
Youth crushed under train in Khulna
Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins
Most Read News
'No problem' for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, Putin says
US's $1.3 bn of promised aid delivered to Ukraine
Russia as a threat, China as a competitor: NATO
Education is power
41 DIGs get new offices
Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
7 killed, 55 feared dead in massive landslide in India
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe
Padma Bridge:  A boon for tourism potentials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]ilyobserverbd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft