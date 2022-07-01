PMO signs APA with its 7 bodies



PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus (middle) attend the Annual Performance Agreement event as the chief guest at the PMO in the city's Tejgaon area on Thursday.

The APA was inked at a function at the PMO in the city's Tejgaon area on Thursday.

PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs at the PMO Zuena Aziz spoke on the occasion as chief and special guests respectively. PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah presided over the function while senior officials, including chiefs of subordinate offices of the PMO and director generals of the PMO, were present.

The organisations which signed the APA are: Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), National Skill Development Authority (NSDA), NGO Affairs Bureau and the Ashrayan-2 Project.

BSS adds: The PMO secretary inked the APA for fiscal 2022-23 on behalf of the Prime Minister's Office while chairmen of BIDA, BEZA, BEPZA, PPPA and NSDA, director general (DG) of NGO Affairs Bureau and project director (PD) of Ashrayan-2 Project signed it on behalf of their respective organisations.

At the function, a comparative review was held on achievements against different indexes of the APA of the last fiscal year and the targets set in this year's APA.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM's Principal Secretary said the APA should incorporate the rewards and punishments while PMO Secretary stressed the need for its regular monitoring. The APA is a result-based working plan to reach the desired goal through increasing the efficiency and accountability of the public servant.















