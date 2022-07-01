BGMEA appraises US of its manufacturing prowess

Video
Bangla
Friday, 1 July, 2022, 1:15 PM
Published : Friday, 1 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Garment Manufactures and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has appraised the US government officials about the significant strides made by Bangladesh's RMG industry over the last few years that has earned the sector global accolades as one of the safest industries in the world.
He also highlighted the apparel industry's committed efforts in the area of environmental sustainability, saying Bangladesh has the highest number of green garment factories across the globe.
The BGMEA chief also briefed them about of the remarkable progress in Bangladesh's RMG industry in recent years especially in improving trade union activities, workplace safety, wages, skills development and labor welfare.
Margaret Scotti, Area Advisor for South Asia and Europe and Leena Z Khan, International Relations Officer at the U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday met Faruque Hassan at the latter's office and discussed the issues of mutual interest. Scott A. Brandon, Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs and Md. Saifuzzaman Mehrab, Labor Assistant at the Embassy of the U.S.A. to Bangladesh were also present on the occasion.
BGMEA Directors Asif Ashraf, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud also attended the meeting.
They had discussions about various issues pertaining to the RMG industry of Bangladesh including workplace safety, environmental sustainability, workers' rights and well-being.
Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry is aligned with the government in implementing the road map developed by the government in collaboration with ILO to further improve in labor rights and welfare issues.    -UNB


