BMCCI to organise Showcase BD in Malaysia



BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir along with Past President Syed Moazzam Hossain pays a courtesy call on the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim (middle) at the High Commission in the city on Wednesday.

The information was unveiled while BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir along with Past President Syed Moazzam Hossain paid a courtesy call on the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim at High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.

Syed Almas Kabir said BMCCI started full-fledged activities with a strengthened research cell to collect, analyze and disseminate data and information among the members of BMCCI as well as the business community of both countries.

He laid emphasis on members' engagement and mentioned about arranging of programs like BMCCI legal talks, new members' induction ceremonies, BMCCI Power Luncheon meetings, and publishing BMCCI Journal on regular basis.

Almas Kabir informed that the first-ever BMCCI Power Luncheon meeting on "Anatomy of a Macroeconomic Crisis" will be held on 23rd July 2022 and cordially invited the high commissioner to attend the meeting.

He emphasized the importance of investment in Malaysia as well as domestic investment. BMCCI also planned to organize Showcase Malaysia during the first half of 2023, he added.

Haznah Md Hashim thanked BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir and other leaders for their commendable role in developing bilateral trade relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

Among others, BMCCI Past President Syed Moazzam Hossain, Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia Amir Farid Abu Hasan, First Secretary Mohd Aszuan Bin ABD Samat, and Executive Secretary Hasanur Rahman Chowdhury were also present during the meeting.















