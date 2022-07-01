NEWS

NEWS

Bangladesh Power Development Board signs an Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with Power Division for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Thursday (June 29, 2022). State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid was present as chief guest at the agreement signing ceremony at Bidyut Bhaban in the capital while Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman and Chairman of the Bangladesh Power Development Board Engr Md Mahbubur Rahman singed for their respective organisations. photo: observerVocal artist Ziaul Haque Lipu receives Shilpakala Academy Award at a programme at Rangpur Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Thursday. photo: observer