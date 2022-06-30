

Jamuna Bank donates Tk 10cr to PM’s Relief Fund

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Chairman, Jamuna Bank Limited andJamuna Bank Foundation and Md. Mahmudul Hoque, Director, Jamuna Bank Limited handed over the cheque to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary at the programme at Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka.

Among others, Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), high officials of Prime Minister's Office were also present on the occasion Jamuna Bank Ltd donated Tk.10 crore to 'Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund' for Flood affected people. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the function through a video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban recently, says a press release.Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Chairman, Jamuna Bank Limited andJamuna Bank Foundation and Md. Mahmudul Hoque, Director, Jamuna Bank Limited handed over the cheque to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary at the programme at Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka.Among others, Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), high officials of Prime Minister's Office were also present on the occasion