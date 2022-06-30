Video
Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Abdul Hai Sarker

Abdul Hai Sarker

Abdul Hai Sarker has recently been re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Director of Dhaka Bank Ltd, says a press release.
Sarker is the Founder Chairman of Dhaka Bank Limited, Former Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), Former President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), and a former Director of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).
Sarker is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB).
He accomplished his Post Graduation Degree (M. Com) from the University of Dhaka in 1970. After the graduation, he involved himself in international trade and business and became a reputed industrialist in the country.
His sincere efforts and dynamic leadership culminated in a large business conglomerate in the name of Purbani Group.


