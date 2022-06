BANKING EVENTS

Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad SalimUllah and Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank Ltd Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud exchanging an Annual Performance Agreement(APA) 2022-23 after signing it on behalf of their organisation at a ceremony held in the city on Sunday. Joint Secretary and director of Rupali Bank Rukhsana Hasin, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir were present among others.