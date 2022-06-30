Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Budget to boost local manufacturing sector’

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

Experts noted that a conducive and industrial-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been proposed which will boost the local lift manufacturing sector.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the proposed budget for the FY 2022-23 discouraged import of lift or elevator through raising import duties and aims to protect huge investment of local entrepreneurs in this sector.
The demand for lift in the domestic market is going up, mentioning it the minister noted that local entrepreneurs already made huge investment in the lift manufacturing industry.
Country's renowned economists and industry insiders on Wednesday termed the proposals of tariff hike on lift import as very friendly, conducive and timely decision to boost the domestic lift manufacturing sector, at an event held at the Dhaka University.
Dhaka University's Professor at Economics Department Mohammad Shahadat Hossain Siddiqui said, "Encouraging domestic industry is a prerequisite for sustaining the continuous progress of any country.
If the local infant industry have to compete at the very begging, the industry will be at stake. The government have to assure proper policy supports to protect and boost the domestic infant industry."
Mentioning the name of a local lift manufacturing industry, he said, they are raising the country's self-dependency, reducing import and also brightening Bangladesh's goodwill in the global arena. Giving benefits to domestic producers is definitely a positive aspect for us, he noted.
Renowned economist Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman said, in the proposed budget, "The import of products, which are manufactured or can be produced in the country, have been discouraged. Thus, domestic entrepreneurs and industries will be benefited and economic activity will also increase. We see this as positive."
Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said, "The government generally takes such steps for the local industrial development. It plays an effective role in the development of industrialization, as well as 'Made in Bangladesh' boost-up. As a result, our responsibility in this field increases and entrepreneurs are also created in the country."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank donates Tk 10cr to PM’s Relief Fund
Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
‘Budget to boost local manufacturing sector’
EU approves end of combustion engine sales by 2035
Indian rupee hits record lows
BB relaxes loan repayment rules also for NBFI borrowers
BSMMU announces Tk 718cr budget for 2022-23 FY


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft