BSMMU announces Tk 718cr budget for 2022-23 FY

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has announced a budget of Tk 717.90 crore for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The revised budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 was Tk 544.68 crore.

BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed announced the budget at a press conference at Milton Hall of the BSMMU on Wednesday. The treasurer of the university Prof Mohammed Atiqur Rahman gave detailed information about the budget.

The University syndicate members Prof Dr Abdul Aziz, MP, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Prof M Iqbal Arslan, pro vice-chancellor (research and development) Prof Dr Zahid Hossain, pro vice-chancellor (education) Prof AKM Mosharraf Hossain, pro vice-chancellor (administration) Prof Dr Saif Uddin Ahmed, proctor Prof Dr Habibur Rahman Dulal and other senior officials were present in the press briefing.

Vice-Chancellor said that currently, the prevalence of corona is increasing day by day. In this case, this medical university is fully prepared to deal with Covid-19. It will soon be possible to inaugurate a super specialized hospital.

Atiqur Rahman said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are making continuous efforts to provide medical services to the people of this country with utmost importance in education, medicine, training and research in order to build a better Bangladesh by 2041."

In fulfilling these goals, as much as possible, importance has been given in the budget of 2022-2023 fiscal year. There is a constant outbreak of various new diseases, for which research is essential. The current budget has allocated for the research sector. Oxygen plants have been set up on an emergency basis during the Covid-19 period and a separate allocation for oxygen has been made in the current budget."

The university is also conducting various testing activities, including providing vaccines and medical services to combat Covid-19.

In the budget next year, out of total Tk 717.90 crore received from Health Education and Family Welfare Department and University Grants Commission Tk 464.44, from university own income Tk 80 crore. As a result, total deficit 173.46 crore which will be sought from the concerned Ministry for revised budget.

He said that this year, Tk 25.12 crore has been allocated for research and training. Scholarships and merit scholarships have been set at Tk 39.70 crore. Tk 10 crore has been kept in the diet. Tk 11.55 crore has been kept in the clean sector. Tk 50 crore has been set aside for medical and stylistic equipment. Tk 11 crore has been set aside for oxygen. Tk 15 crore has been allocated for development and miscellaneous sectors.

In the budget, a total of Tk 376.9 crore has been set aside for the salary allowance sector in the fiscal year 2022-2023. The rest of the money will be spent on various sectors and sub-sectors including pension grants.



