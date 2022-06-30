Video
Emirates shows support for MSME

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

To mark the United Nation's Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day, and the vital role these enterprises play in post-pandemic recovery, Emirates is offering an attractive incentive for new members who enroll into the Emirates Business Rewards programme, says a press release.
Eligible businesses around the world who sign up for a first-time account anytime from 25 June to 10 July 2022, will receive a joining bonus of 10,000 Emirates Business Reward Points - the equivalent of one Economy Class return ticket between most destinations in the Middle East, Africa/WAIO and Dubai.
There are currently more than 30000 micro, small and medium sized businesses participating in the Emirates Business Rewards programme, taking advantage of a wealth of benefits including easy enrolment, accessible earning and redemptions, and flexibility and upgrade opportunities - even on last minute bookings.
Emirates Business Rewards enables organisations to earn points on business travel, which can be spent on future flights and upgrades on any Emirates flight, in any class, subject to availability.
Organisations are eligible to earn points whenever their employees or guest travellers fly on Emirates, which can then be spent on dynamic reward flights and upgrades. Individuals can also earn Skywards Miles on the same flight if they are an Emirates Skywards member. There's no limit to how many employees can join the programme and no minimum spend is needed.
Emirates has a long track record of supporting small and medium sized businesses, not only via its Business Rewards programme, but also through its procurement of products and services across the business.


