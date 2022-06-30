Video
LafargeHolcim starts distribution of relief once again

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited once again came forward and stood beside the flood affected communities in Chhatak, Sunamganj by distributing necessary food items.
Muhibur Rahman Manik, Member of the Parliament for Sunamganj-5 constituency inaugurated the food distribution as the chief guest at the company's Community Development Center on Tuesday.
During the second stage, necessary food items will be distributed among 2,000 families among the villagers of Noarai Union of Chhatak in phases. Last month the company also distributed food items to more than 2,000 families. It also provided safe shelter and food to more than 300 people in its Community Development Centre during the flash flood.
Muhibur Rahman Manik, MP praised LafargeHolcim Bangladesh for its continuous support to the flood affected communities and urged other eligible individuals and companies to come forward.  
Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh said, "As part of the company's corporate social responsibility, it has once again stood beside the flood-affected communities in Chhatak. The company takes various initiatives throughout the year for sustainable community development and improving the living standards of the people in this area. We are happy to be able to stand beside them even during such disasters. "
Harpal Singh, Head of industrial Operations and Plant Manager, Surma was present during the food distribution along with other officials of the company.


