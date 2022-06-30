Daraz to sell Vista Android TVs at discount

From now, Vista brand Android TVs will be available at discounted prices from Daraz market place under a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides on Tuesday.

Under this, customers will get up to 27 percent discount if they buy Vista TV from Daraz. Vista has given 20 percent and Daraz has given 7 percent discount. There are some more interesting offers, says a press release.

The MoU was signed by Lokman Hossain Akash, Managing Director, Vista and AHM Hasinul Quddus Rousseau, Chief Corporate Affairs, Daraj at Daraz's head office at Banani.

Among others present on the occasion were Sabbir Hossain, Chief Commercial Officer, Daraz, Shamsul Alam, Chairman, Vista Electronics, Ilias Kaan, Director and Uday Hakim.

Among others present on the occasion were Dahir's Head of Key Accounts and Brands Nahin Ahmed, Key Account Manager (Electronics) Md. Abu Noman and Naqib Khan (Daraz Live). Vista was represented by Deputy Director Faisal Islam, Deputy Brand Manager Haideruzzaman Sujan, Palash Madhu, Menuka Tasnim, Ali Haider Khan and others. At the end of the contract, Vista officials took part in Daraz's live show.

Under the agreement, Vista products will be displayed and sold as a trusted brand at Daraz's flagship store. The product will reach customers in any part of the country at the lowest possible cost. Vista will provide 100% genuine and quality products.

According to the flagship policy of Daraz Mall, if you do not like the product within 14 days, it will be returned. Vista will deliver the product at the best price and Daraz will supply the product as soon as possible.









