Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz to sell Vista Android TVs at discount

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

From now, Vista brand Android TVs will be available at discounted prices from Daraz market place under a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides on Tuesday.
Under this, customers will get up to 27 percent discount if they buy Vista TV from Daraz. Vista has given 20 percent and Daraz has given 7 percent discount. There are some more interesting offers, says a press release.
The MoU was signed by Lokman Hossain Akash, Managing Director, Vista and AHM Hasinul Quddus Rousseau, Chief Corporate Affairs, Daraj at Daraz's head office at Banani.
 Among others present on the occasion were Sabbir Hossain, Chief Commercial Officer, Daraz, Shamsul Alam, Chairman, Vista Electronics, Ilias Kaan, Director and Uday Hakim.
Among others present on the occasion were Dahir's Head of Key Accounts and Brands Nahin Ahmed, Key Account Manager (Electronics) Md. Abu Noman and Naqib Khan (Daraz Live). Vista was represented by Deputy Director Faisal Islam, Deputy Brand Manager Haideruzzaman Sujan, Palash Madhu, Menuka Tasnim, Ali Haider Khan and others. At the end of the contract, Vista officials took part in Daraz's live show.
Under the agreement, Vista products will be displayed and sold as a trusted brand at Daraz's flagship store. The product will reach customers in any part of the country at the lowest possible cost. Vista will provide 100% genuine and quality products.
According to the flagship policy of Daraz Mall, if you do not like the product within 14 days, it will be returned. Vista will deliver the product at the best price and Daraz will supply the product as soon as possible.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank donates Tk 10cr to PM’s Relief Fund
Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
‘Budget to boost local manufacturing sector’
EU approves end of combustion engine sales by 2035
Indian rupee hits record lows
BB relaxes loan repayment rules also for NBFI borrowers
BSMMU announces Tk 718cr budget for 2022-23 FY


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft